This dish will be the show-stopper on your brunch table. It consists of a crust of cheesy grits, a layer of cheese and a topping of an egg mixture that is more like a creamy custard.
Bacon and Cheddar Grits Quiche
• 6 thick bacon slices
• 2 cups milk
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 1 cup uncooked stone-ground grits
• 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
• 1 teaspoon black pepper, divided
• 2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided
• 6 large eggs
• 2 cups half and half
• 1 cup heavy cream
• 1 cup sliced green onions
• Chopped fresh chives, for garnish
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook bacon in a skillet over medium heat until crisp. Remove bacon, drain and crumble. Transfer 2 teaspoons bacon drippings a saucepan.
Bring drippings, milk and butter to a boil over medium heat. Gradually whisk in grits, 1 teaspoon salt and teaspoon pepper. Cook, constantly whisking for 15 minutes or until very thick. Remove from heat; let stand 10 minutes. Stir in 1 cup cheese. Let stand 10 minutes. Stir in 1 egg. Spread in a 9-inch springform pan that has been lightly coated with cooking spray.
Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes or until set and browned. Sprinkle remaining 1 cup of cheese over warm grits, spreading to edges. Let stand for 15 minutes. At this point, you can refrigerate overnight if you’d like.
Reduce oven temperature to 325 degrees F. Combine half and half, cream, onions, remaining 5 eggs, 1 teaspoon salt and teaspoon pepper. Pour over grits. Sprinkle with crumbled bacon and then place the pan on a foil-lined baking sheet.
Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour, or until lightly browned and just set. Let stand 20 minutes. Run a sharp knife around the edges of quiche. Carefully remove sides of the pan. Garnish with chopped chives if desired.
From Southern Living, December 2014
Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, shares recipes, table decor ideas and advice on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com.You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram and fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.
