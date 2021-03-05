As a young mother during the 1980s, I joined a recipe card club. I wanted to expand my food knowledge and try new and exciting meals.
The cards were printed in Holland, Norway and West Germany, no less, and were stored in a large smoky brown plastic case. The first order to begin the collection was 100 or so cards, and each month another packet of 20 to 30 cards would arrive to add to the box.
It was the ’80s, and the recipes are full of meats, cheeses and sauces. To be honest, there are some recipes in the box I was wary of trying then — even more so today!
My older sister, Connie, who lived next door to me, was the Ethel to my Lucy. Whenever a new package of potential culinary experimentation arrived, we excitedly analyzed each one.
About once a month, we would each pick a card or two, go to our respective kitchens and, hours later, have a joint family meal. Granted, a few of these experiments raised a few eyebrows from the husbands and skeptical side-eyes from the kids, but that didn’t damper our enthusiasm.
We would hit the jackpot with our choices every now and then, and the recipes would evolve into family favorites.
Sadly, my beloved sister passed away in 1995, and, as happens with families, the small children around our dinner tables grew up and now have children of their own.
The plastic case, still filled to the brim, has a permanent spot on the top of my refrigerator. I have fond, everlasting memories of my sister and me choosing cards at random and cooking dinner for our unsuspecting families.
So I decided to do the same thing with you, my column readers! I’ve chosen a recipe at random for all of us to try.
Who knows? This may become your family’s favorite!
Glazed Blue Cheese Meatballs
• 1 pound lean ground beef
• 1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese
• 1 tablespoon sliced green onions
• 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 1/4 teaspoon seasoned salt
• 1/4 cup butter
• 1/2 cup whipping cream
• Chopped parsley
Combine beef with blue cheese, onion, Worcestershire sauce, salt and seasoned salt. Shape into 12 meatballs. Melt butter in a skillet. Add meatballs and brown on all sides. Cover skillet. Cook over low heat for 5 minutes. Remove meatballs with a slotted spoon and put them in a serving dish. Add cream to drippings. Cook over medium to high heat, stirring, for about 2 minutes or until sauce is satiny. Spoon glaze over meatballs and sprinkle with parsley. Serve immediately.
Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, shares recipes, table decor ideas and advice on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com.You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram and fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.
