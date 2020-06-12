One of our favorite sandwiches is Philly cheesesteak, so why not combine all those tasty flavors into a stuffed pepper?
If you’re watching your carb count, this version doesn’t include rice in the filling.
Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers
• 4 yellow, red, or orange bell peppers
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 1 pound beef round steak, sliced very thin against the grain
• 2 teaspoons paprika
• 1 tablespoon granulated garlic
• 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
• 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
• 1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced
• 1 large green bell pepper, thinly sliced
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
• 16 slices of provolone cheese
• Chopped fresh parsley for garnishing
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Spray a 9-by-13 baking dish with nonstick spray.
Wash and slice bell peppers lengthwise and remove seeds and inner membranes. Place the bell peppers in the baking dish and add 1/4 cup water to the bottom of the baking dish. Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes.
While peppers are baking, prepare the filling.
Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place meat in skillet along with paprika, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Stirring frequently, cook until meat has cooked through and remove meat to a bowl and cover. Keep as much sauce in the skillet as possible.
Add butter and 1 tablespoon of Worcestershire to skillet along with the sauce from cooking the meat. Add onions, bell peppers, salt and pepper. Lower heat to medium-low and cook, occasionally stirring, for about 10 minutes or so, until onions and peppers have softened.
Remove peppers from the oven and cut each slice of provolone into four pieces. Place two pieces into the bottom of each pepper, then divide beef equally into each pepper. Top with an equal amount of peppers and onions. Top peppers with remaining cheese. Cover baking dish with foil and return to oven.
Bake for an additional 20 minutes. Remove from oven and top with chopped parsley. Serve immediately.
Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, shares recipes, table decor ideas and advice on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram, and at fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.