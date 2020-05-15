Instead of braising for hours on the stovetop, I opted to bring out the Instant Pot for a true one “pot” meal. I was able to brown the beef tips, sauté the onions, cook the beef and make the gravy all in one pot!
Beef Tips And Gravy
• 2 teaspoons granulated garlic, divided
• 2 to 2 1/2 pounds beef tips
• 2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil
• 1 large yellow onion, diced
• 2 teaspoons dried thyme
• 2 cups beef stock
• 1/2 cup flour
• 1 cup of water
• Salt and pepper to taste
• Chopped parsley for garnishing
Sprinkle granulated garlic onto beef tips and toss to coat. Add the olive oil to the Instant Pot and set to the sauté’ setting. Turn Instant Pot on, and when oil is hot, add beef tips in small portions to brown. Place each browned batch in a separate bowl while you sear the remaining pieces of beef.
When all the meat has browned, place the onions in the pot and let them cook, stirring, 2 to 3 minutes, until they begin to soften.
Place the meat back into the Instant Pot and add the thyme and beef stock. Stir to combine.
Place the Instant Pot cover on, lock the lid and set the pressure valve to steam. Set the cooking time for 15 minutes on high pressure.
When time is up, press cancel and quick release the pressure. After the pressure is fully released, carefully remove the lid with it facing away from you.
In a bowl, whisk the flour and water to make a slurry for the gravy. Pour the slurry into the beef tips and set the Instant Pot to sauté. Stir to combine and bring to a boil. Let cook until the gravy has thickened. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Serve over mashed potatoes, buttered rice or egg noodles. Sprinkle with chopped parsley before serving.
Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, has been sharing recipes, table decor ideas and advice for fellow foodies and novices on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com, for more than eight years. She won the Duke’s Mayonnaise 100th Anniversary nationwide recipe contest for her Alabama White BBQ Sauce. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram, and at fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.