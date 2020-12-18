These delicate, super chocolaty soufflés are sure crowd-pleasers. Use the best quality chocolate you can afford. It definitely makes a difference.
Individual Chocolate Soufflés
• 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for ramekins
• 7 ounces semisweet or bittersweet chocolate, chopped (NOT unsweetened)
• 6 large egg yolks
• 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
• 7 large egg whites, room temperature
• Pinch of salt
• 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
• 1 cup sugar, plus more for ramekins
Adjust an oven rack to the lower third position and preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Butter the bottoms and sides of six 8-ounce ramekins and coat with sugar. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Melt 5 tablespoons butter and chocolate in a medium metal bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water; the bowl should be nestled in the pan, but not touch the water. Stir occasionally with a heat-proof rubber spatula until the chocolate and butter are melted and smooth. Whisk in the egg yolks two at a time. The chocolate may look granular at first, but will become soft like a thick fudge sauce with continual whisking. Whisk in the vanilla. Remove the bowl from over the water; let cool for several minutes.
In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat the egg whites and a pinch of salt on medium speed until frothy, about 1 minute. Add cream of tartar and beat until soft peaks form. Gradually beat in cup sugar. Increase speed to medium-high and beat until whites form stiff, shiny peaks, 1 to 2 minutes.
Stir one-fourth of the whites into the chocolate (which may be warm) to lighten. Pile on the remaining whites and fold them in only until no white streaks remain. Divide the batter among prepared ramekins, filling to the rims. Form a “hat” in each soufflé by running a thumb around the ramekin’s inside edge to disengage batter from the sides. Space ramekins well apart on a large baking sheet. (Soufflés can be prepared 2 hours ahead and refrigerated or frozen up to 1 week and thawed in 30 minutes.) Bake until the soufflés are puffed, and a wooden skewer inserted into the center comes out clean but moist, 10 to 12 minutes. Serve immediately.
Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, shares recipes, table decor ideas and advice on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram and fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.
