Y’all know how I love a good burger. We’re always searching for a flavor combo to add to the menu rotation.
If you’re looking for a new way to serve burgers, how about trying a ground pork burger?
Ground pork is so versatile. It’s great for tacos, chili, spaghetti sauce and yes, especially burgers!
These get an extra layer of flavor by the addition of a teriyaki glaze. As Southern Living says with its recipes, “for testing purposes,” I used Kikkoman Teriyaki Baste and Glaze.
As we all know, pineapple is the perfect partner for pork. Why else would we put pineapple rings on baked ham? For added deliciousness, I glazed the pineapple rings along with the burgers. Don’t forget to butter the buns and place them on the grill during the last few minutes of cooking the burgers. I’ve found that the leafy lettuce variety complements the pork and pineapple.
Teriyaki Glazed Pork Burgers with Grilled Pineapple
• 1 1/2 to 2 pounds ground pork
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon granulated garlic
• Kikkoman Teriyaki Baste and Glaze
• Pineapple slices
• Leafy lettuce
• Hamburger buns
• Butter
In a large bowl, lightly mix the ground pork, salt and granulated garlic. Shape into six patties. Preheat a gas grill or prepare a charcoal grill. Place burgers on the grill, and when grill marks are present on the bottom (5 to 6 minutes), turn them a quarter turn. In 3 to 4 minutes, turn the burgers over and repeat the process. Brush with the teriyaki glaze and let the burgers continue cooking for a few minutes, flip and glaze the other side. When the internal temperature reaches 160 degrees, the burgers are done.
For the pineapple slices:
Drain pineapple and place the slices on a paper towel. Pat the rings dry with another paper towel. While the burgers are grilling, place the pineapple rings on the grill and turn them like the burgers. When you have beautiful grill marks on the pineapple rings, brush them with the teriyaki glaze. After a few minutes on either side to allow the glaze to set, remove from grill.
For the buns:
While the burgers are grilling, lightly butter the buns and place them on the grill for a few minutes to toast.
Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, shares recipes, table decor ideas and advice on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram and fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.
