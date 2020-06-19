Most everyone loves Wing Wednesdays. It’s fun for me to come up with different versions. My recipes utilize the trusty sheet pan, so the wings are baked, not fried, which means less mess in the kitchen. When the chicken wings reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees F, they’re ready to eat!
Steakhouse Wings
This recipe has big, bold flavors. Use your favorite steak sauce. I used A-1 for this batch. Sweet Harold declared this one his personal favorite of all the wing recipes.
• 3 pounds chicken wings, separated and tips removed
• 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
• 4 tablespoons Canadian steak seasoning
• 3 tablespoons butter
• 3/4 cup of your favorite steak sauce
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a large rimmed baking sheet with nonstick spray.
Combine flour and steak seasoning in a large bowl. Toss chicken wings in flour mixture until fully coated, then place them in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet.
Place in oven and cook for 30 to 35 minutes. Increase heat to 400 degrees F and cook for an additional 20 to 30 minutes. You can turn the wings over midway through cooking time if you’d like.
While wings are in the final bake, make the sauce.
Melt butter in a small saucepan over low heat. Add steak sauce and stir to thoroughly combine. Let simmer for 5 minutes.
When wings have reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees F, place in a large bowl. Toss with steak sauce and serve immediately.
Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, has been sharing recipes, table decor ideas and advice for fellow foodies and novices on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com, for more than eight years. She won the Duke’s Mayonnaise 100th Anniversary nationwide recipe contest for her Alabama White BBQ Sauce. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram, and at fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.
