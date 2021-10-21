First Good Taste Gwinnett Fall 2021 virtual event features new local demos, dishes

Viewers can start watching and cooking today as five of the best chefs in the county serve up their favorite dishes for the fall 2021 edition of Good Taste Gwinnett.
A podcast series, which aired earlier this month, has now been followed by the popular virtual Cook-Along-With-Us programs, the first of which debuted today. The second and final 2021 episode will air next Thursday, Oct. 28.
Presented by The Gwinnett Daily Post, and powered by Jackson Electric Membership Corp. (EMC) and sponsored by Publix Aprons Cooking School, these events showcase some of the best culinary talent in the region.
Publix is the official grocer for Good Taste Gwinnett, providing Publix Aprons Cooking School cooking tips and recipes each week. This is the fourth year The Gwinnett Daily Post has presented Good Taste Gwinnett, with its forerunner, Home Cooking School, having previously enjoyed 13 years.
Next Thursday's show will air at 7 p.m. Viewers can download recipes ahead of time and cook along with area chefs as they prepare some of their favorite dishes.
In addition to Jackson EMC powering the event and Publix, as the official grocer, sponsors include Belk at the Mall of Georgia as the official retailer for Good Taste Gwinnett. Other sponsors include Fernbank Museum of Natural History, the City of Lawrenceville, Gwinnett County, The Aurora Theatre, Chick-fil-A Backstage Tour, Lovin Florist, Gas South District, Gold Over America Tour (coming to Gas South Arena Oct. 26) and Gwinnett Solid Waste presenting America Recycles Day on Nov. 6.
Additional VIP sponsors include Live Healthy Gwinnett, the Gwinnett Stripers and Holtkamp Heating & Air.
Many participants registered ahead of time (enabling them to win some of the great prizes given away during the event) and many bought the $40 VIP tickets, which included gift cards, coupons and more, all in the hopes of winning some of the great prizes, such as tickets to Alton Brown Live/Beyond The Eats, which comes to Atlanta's Fox Theatre in March.
Other prizes included gift cards, small kitchen appliances and trips for four to Christmas at Gaylord Opryland and the grand prize donated by Jackson EMC of a Breville® — a Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro. Registrants should check the video this week and next week because at the end of each week's edition, a list of winners will be posted.
Proceeds from VIP ticket sales benefit the Lawrenceville Food Co-Op.
And now on with the show. A man known for his great love of Gwinnett County and his enthusiasm for its people, Anthony Rodriguez, the award-winning co-founder, president and CEO of Aurora Theatre is the emcee for this year's two virtual Cook-Along-With-Us programs. A graduate of the University of Georgia with a bachelor's in fine arts and of the Atlanta Regional Commission's Regional Leadership Institute and the National Association for Latino Arts and Cultures Leadership and Advocacy Institutes, Rodriguez is past chairman of the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce.
He serves on the boards of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre, Theatre Communications Group, Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the steering committee for Latinx Theatre Commons.
As producing artistic director for the Aurora, Rodriguez is right at home as he opens this fall's Good Taste Gwinnett virtual culinary journey from the Aurora Theatre, home of the new Lawrenceville Arts Center, which opens its doors this month. In today's Cook-Along-With-Us, Rodriguez takes the audience to Publix Apron's Cooking School, Marlow's Tavern, Local Republic, Uncle Jack's Meat House and Sugar Hill Distillery.
April Sorrow, vice president of communications for Jackson EMC gave a welcome to those watching Great Taste Gwinnett and said her company is proud to continue its partnership with the Gwinnett Daily Post — a relationship that is now in its 16th year.
The recipes can be found on GoodTasteGwinnett.com and those watching are encouraged to get the ingredients ahead of time and have their cooking tools ready as they enjoy cooking along with some of the area's top chefs.
Local Republic Chef Julian Bray offered the first cooking demonstration — preparing grilled pork belly. Located at 139 N. Perry Street right on the square in Lawrenceville, Local Republic, is a favorite dining spot for many restaurant-goers in Gwinnett.
Its sister restaurant, Strange Taco is located just a short distance up the street.
Chef Julian, with help from Rodriguez prepared his “go-to” sauce used as a special marinade on the pork belly, which was sliced thin and grilled. The chef created a scallion salad to go with the dish, and serves the pork belly in lettuce wraps.
Next up was Chef L.B. Braswell from Publix Aprons Cooking School, who taught the viewers how to make skillet cornbread. Rodriguez reminded audience members they could learn how to cook similar dishes that were presented by going to the Aprons Cooking School at 4305 State Bridge Road in Alpharetta.
Friends can sign up together for a private group lesson. For more information, visit Publix.com/cooking school. Chef L.B. prepared the cornbread in a pre-heated cast-iron skillet, which featured non-stick enamel. The cornbread was topped off with Chef L.B.'s signature pumpkin spice butter.
Sugar Hill Distillery, Wunderbar Bierhaus & Euro Bistro was highlighted next with Chef Morgan Pollard. Presenting steps on how to make authentic German Potato Salad, Chef Pollard brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the restaurant, which is located at 1166 Church Street in Sugar Hill.
Chef Pollard is the former prep chef for Emeril's in Ansley Park. By the time he was 21, he was in charge of his first kitchen. Chef Pollard learned traditional German, Austrian and French cuisine as an apprentice under the instruction of Chef Rhienhold Weger.
Uncle Jack's Meathouse Executive Chef Dylan Temple, along with Rodriguez created one of the signature dishes guests will enjoy at the soon-to-open Uncle Jack's Tavern in Lawrenceville.
Uncle Jack's Meathouse is located at 6590 Sugarloaf Parkway, Suite 201, in Duluth, and will soon open a sister restaurant in downtown Lawrenceville, Uncle Jack's Tavern.
Sure to be a favorite among customers is the restaurant's Loaded Tater Tots. The chef showed viewers how to make the jumbo tater tots, which are prepared with shredded potatoes and spices and served with specially-made sour cream and chipotle ketchup.
Chef Ben Krawiecki of Marlow's Tavern closed out this first week's virtual cooking demonstrations with his recipe for Nashville Hot Fried Grouper Sandwich.
Located at 3719 Old Alabama Road in Johns Creek, Marlow's Tavern is a popular gathering spot for many who enjoy the atmosphere and the menu. The Nashville Hot Fried Grouper Sandwich is a top choice and cooks up as a crispy sandwich featuring grouper prepared with numerous spices, including chili powder, cayenne, paprika and onion powder, just to name a few.
Rodriguez reminded everyone that they could find whatever they needed for their kitchens, from pots and pans to fryers and Instapots at Belk at the Mall of Georgia, which will host its Fall Charity Days Oct. 28-31.
He also invited viewers to sign up and take a Chick-fil-A Backstage Tour, as well as remember to take part in America Recycles Day Nov. 6. Rodriguez thanked the Gwinnett Daily Post, which has been part of the community since 1995, for its continued efforts to serve the region, such as providing events like Good Taste Gwinnett, and the upcoming Gwinnett Health Fair.
The free live health event will take place Nov. 6, at Bogan Park in Buford and is sponsored by Publix, Clover Health and Northeast Georgia Health System. For more information, visit GwinnettHealthFairs.com.
The emcee also encouraged viewers to check out the Gold Over America Tour coming to Gas South Arena (formerly Infinite Energy Center), bringing world-class gymnasts to Gwinnett County Oct. 26.
The second Good Taste Gwinneett program airs next week and viewers can check out the recipes ahead of time by visiting www.GoodTasteGwinnett.com.
This week's program, as well as next Thursday's program, will be available in their entirety for viewers to watch all or part of them by going to www.gwinnettdailypost.com or www.GoodTasteGwinnett.com, for the next few months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.