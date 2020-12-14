The holiday season is an opportunity to indulge. Each person has his or her own ideas on how to treat themselves or a loved one especially well this time of year. Some may see the perks in spending a little more on elaborate gifts, while others may decide to step up their holiday menus.
For those who want to try fine dining for Christmas dinner, “Steak au Beurre de Roquefort” can be the ideal indulgence. Charolais cattle makes for especially tender steaks in this recipe, but if unavailable, substitute the best fillet mignon from the butcher shop. Try this recipe, courtesy of “The Food of France” (Kyle Books) by Sarah Woodward.
Steak au Beurre de Roquefort
(Steak With Roquefort Butter)
Serves 2
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, removed from the refrigerator at least an hour in advance
- Scant 1⁄4 pound Roquefort cheese, at room temperature
- 2 fillet steaks, preferably from Charolais beef
- Sea salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
Mash the butter and Roquefort together with a fork. Form into two round pats, wrap in plastic wrap, and chill.
When you are ready to eat, heat a heavy ridged pan for the steak, which you have seasoned. Once the pan is very hot, grill the steak to your satisfaction. Always remember to ask your fellow diners their tastes as well. Put the cold pats of butter and cheese on top of the hot steak and serve straight away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.