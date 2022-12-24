TF232718.jpg

Egg in a Hole Bagel

 Metro Creative

Breakfast is often described as the most important meal of the day. After a period of sleep when nothing is consumed, breakfast does just what its name implies: breaks the fast.

While many people are content to grab something fast from the pantry each morning, every now and again a hot breakfast can really hit the spot. Whether feeding a family or a crowd, this “Egg in a Hole Bagel” recipe can be prepared quickly and assembled on one baking sheet. Try this eggceptional meal, courtesy of The Incredible Egg and the Egg Nutrition Center. It can be enjoyed for breakfast, brunch — or at any time of day.