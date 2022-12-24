...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 5 above zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon EST today. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in
hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lows in the single digits to a few degrees
below zero are expected Saturday morning. In addition, windy
conditions are anticipated with west to northwest winds of 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Breakfast is often described as the most important meal of the day. After a period of sleep when nothing is consumed, breakfast does just what its name implies: breaks the fast.
While many people are content to grab something fast from the pantry each morning, every now and again a hot breakfast can really hit the spot. Whether feeding a family or a crowd, this “Egg in a Hole Bagel” recipe can be prepared quickly and assembled on one baking sheet. Try this eggceptional meal, courtesy of The Incredible Egg and the Egg Nutrition Center. It can be enjoyed for breakfast, brunch — or at any time of day.
Egg in a Hole Bagel
8 servings
4 whole wheat bagels, halved
8 large eggs
4 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 cup baby spinach, thinly sliced, divided
Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste
1 tablespoon capers, rinsed
1⁄2 cup jarred roasted red peppers, finely chopped
Chopped parsley (optional garnish)
Lemon zest (optional garnish)
Lemon juice (optional garnish)
1. Preheat oven to 375 F and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. Use a 2- or 21⁄2-inch round cookie or biscuit cutter to create a larger hole (it should be just big enough for an egg to fit). Spread mayonnaise over cut sides of bagel halves and press firmly, mayo side down, onto the baking sheet.
3. Stuff a little spinach in the bottom of each hole (this will help hold the egg in) then crack an egg into each center. Season with salt and pepper then top each egg with remaining spinach, capers and roasted red peppers. Bake until egg whites are set and yolk is cooked to preferred doneness, about 12 to 15 minutes.
4. For optional garnish: Toss parsley with lemon zest and lemon juice in a small bowl. Use as a garnish just before serving.
Note: Save bagel cutouts and toast to enjoy alongside bagels.