...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN CLAYTON, COBB, DEKALB, CENTRAL FULTON,
SOUTHWESTERN GWINNETT, NORTHWESTERN HENRY AND ROCKDALE COUNTIES...
At 1157 AM EDT, Light to moderate rain is occurring and will
continue across metro Atlanta through early this afternoon. Between
2 and 4 inches of rain have already fallen. Though the immediate
flash flood threat has diminished, significant runoff from the heavy
rain will continue to impact creeks, streams and poor drainage areas.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Atlanta, Marietta, Decatur, Conyers, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns
Creek, Alpharetta, Smyrna, Dunwoody, East Point, Kennesaw, Duluth,
Stockbridge, Forest Park, Snellville, Riverdale, College Park,
Powder Springs and Lilburn.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Crooked Creek near Norcross affecting Gwinnett and Fulton
Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Crooked Creek near Norcross.
* From this morning until further notice.
* At 8:16 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 10.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 11 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
* Impact...At 11 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding of the
natural flood plain begins mainly on the left bank upstream and
downstream from the gauge at Spalding Drive.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Butts,
Jasper, Jones and Putnam. In east central Georgia, Greene. In
north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson,
DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall,
Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale,
South Fulton, Union and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks,
Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In
northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade,
Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and
Whitfield. In west central Georgia, Coweta, Heard and Spalding.
* Through Wednesday morning.
* Rainfall associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will
continue to move north across portions of north Georgia through
this afternoon. Many locations have already received anywhere from
two to four inches of rainfall. A total of two to three inches of
additional rain is expected across North Georgia, with isolated
heavier amounts. Heavy rainfall on top of saturated soils will
lead to flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Breakfast has long since been dubbed “the most important meal of the day.” While some might dispute that distinction, there’s no disputing that a delicious breakfast can be a great way to begin a day.
Freshness can go a long way toward making breakfast something special. For example, fresh peaches make this recipe for “Peach Bruschetta with Blue Cheese” from Christopher Hirsheimer’s “The San Francisco Ferry Plaza Farmer’s Market Cookbook” (Chronicle Books) something to savor. The dish also works as an appetizer and can be made with nectarines.
Peach Bruschetta with Blue Cheese
Serves 4
4 slices country bread
2 peaches
Extra-virgin olive oil for brushing
1⁄4 pound blue cheese, gorgonzola or Blue Castello cheese
Preheat the broiler. Arrange the bread slices on a rimmed baking sheet, slip under the broiler and toast, turning once, until golden brown on both sides. This should take only a few minutes.
While the bread is toasting, halve the peaches lengthwise, pit them and then peel each half. Cut each half lengthwise into 1⁄4-inch-thick slices, keeping the shape of each half intact.
When the bread is ready, remove from the broiler and brush each slice on both sides with olive oil. Spread one-fourth of the cheese on each slice of warm bread, place a sliced peach half on top, and serve.
