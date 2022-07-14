 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elevate a family-favorite side dish to a flavorful, protein-packed meal

  • 0

(Family Features) Taking the stress out of family meals at home can be as simple as turning your attention toward recipes that pack plenty of flavor without complicated prep. In fact, you can even turn an easy, everyday side dish into a full-blown dinner by simply adding your favorite protein.

This Greek Chicken Fried Rice, for example, transforms a traditional side dish into a filling meal for four in less than 30 minutes. Plus, it requires just one wok or skillet, leaving hardly any cleanup on those busy weeknights when homework, after-school activities and social calendars fill your schedule.

Find more weeknight meal solutions at MilkMeansMore.org.

Greek Chicken Fried Rice

16285_VID_GreekChickenFriedRice.jpg

Greek Chicken Fried Rice

Recipe courtesy of Lori Yates of “Foxes Love Lemons” on behalf of Milk Means More

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 13 minutes

Servings: 4

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 large chicken breast, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 3 cups prepared white rice
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 1/2 cup roughly chopped fresh parsley leaves
  • 1/2 cup crumbled cow’s milk feta cheese
  • 1/2 cup grape tomatoes, quartered
  • 1/3 cup Kalamata olives, halved
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

In wok or large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook until almost cooked through, stirring frequently, about 5 minutes.

Add onion; cook 1 minute, stirring frequently.

Add rice; cook 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Push rice to sides of wok, creating well in center of wok. Crack eggs into well and scramble vigorously with wooden spoon; cook 2 minutes, keeping eggs in well, or until eggs are fully cooked.

Add chickpeas, parsley, cheese, tomatoes, olives, lemon juice, salt and pepper; cook 2 minutes, or until warmed through, stirring frequently.

This Greek Chicken Fried Rice transforms a traditional side dish into a filling meal for four in less than 30 minutes. Plus, it requires just one wok or skillet, leaving hardly any cleanup on those busy weeknights when homework, after-school activities and social calendars fill your schedule.

#rice #greek #fetacheese #dairy #foodvideo #recipe #chicken #tomato #olive #friedrice #meal #recipevideo #food

Full recipe: https://www.culinary.net/videos/item/1165-greek-chicken-fried-rice

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK