Serves: 4-6
Ingredients
- 2 pounds yellow squash, ends trimmed, and cut into 1- to 2-inch pieces
- 3/4 cup chopped sweet onion
- Pinch salt
- 2 to 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 to 3 unsalted soda crackers, crumbled, if desired
- 1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
Steps
Lightly butter a large, broiler-safe casserole dish.
In a large saucepan, combine the squash and 1/4 cup of the onion. Add enough water to cover the squash halfway, along with a pinch of salt. Place the saucepan over medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer until just tender, 10 to 12 minutes.
Drain the water from the pan. Add the butter and remaining 1/2 cup onion, and return the saucepan to medium heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until the butter is melted and the onion softens, about 5 minutes. Season to taste with with salt and pepper. If there is liquid remaining in the pan, crumble the soda crackers and stir into the squash to thicken. If there is no liquid, then you can omit the crackers.
Heat the broiler to high. Transfer the squash mixture to the prepared casserole dish and cover with the cheese. Place the dish under the broiler, and cook until the cheese melts and the squash has heated through, about 1 minute. Serve immediately.
