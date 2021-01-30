Serves: 8
Ingredients
- 1 pound large shrimp, halved lengthwise
- 8 cups cooked and cooled orzo pasta
- 2 pints grape tomatoes, halved
- 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 English cucumber, peeled, seeded, and sliced
- 1/4 inch thick
- 1 Fresno chile, thinly sliced into rings
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced fresh basil
- 1/4 cup chopped Italian parsley
- 3 tablespoons capers, chopped
- Juice of 2 lemons
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Steps
Prepare a small pot of salted water and a separate bowl for an ice bath.
Place the halved shrimp in the boiling water and cook until the shrimp have turned from translucent to opaque, about 2 minutes. Transfer the shrimp to the ice bath to stop the cooking process.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the shrimp with the orzo, tomatoes, olive oil, cucumber, chile, basil, parsley, capers and lemon juice and toss until the ingredients are well-coated with the oil and lemon juice. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
