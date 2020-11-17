Serves: 16
Ingredients
- 8 ounces whipped cream cheese
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1/2 cup shrimp cocktail sauce
- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 pound frozen cooked shrimp, thawed, shelled, deveined
- Old Bay seasoning
- 1 tomato, diced
- 3 green onions, diced
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
Steps
In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, mayonnaise and sour cream. Spread onto large plate with curved edge. Spread cocktail sauce over mixture. Top with shredded cheese and shrimp.
Dust shrimp with Old Bay seasoning. Top with tomato, green onions and dill.
Chill at least a half-hour. Serve with crackers or bread.
