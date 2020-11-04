Serves: 4
Ingredients
4 ears yellow corn, shucked 2/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons high-quality extra-virgin olive oil 2 large zucchini, thinly sliced lengthwise using a vegetable peeler 1/2 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, plus more for garnish 1/2 cup pecan pieces, toasted 10 large leaves basil, cut into ribbons Juice of 1 lemon 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Steps
Use a sharp knife to cut the corn kernels from the cob.
Heat a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, and when the oil shimmers, add the corn. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the corn is lightly caramelized and beginning to brown in spots. Transfer the corn to a large bowl and let cool to room temperature.
Add the zucchini, cheese, pecans, basil, lemon juice, red pepper flakes and remaining 2/3 cup olive oil. Gently toss the ingredients to combine and season with salt and pepper. Transfer the salad to a serving plate and garnish with additional cheese. Serve.
