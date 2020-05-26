Serves: 8-10
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 small butternut squash, peeled, seeded and diced
- 1 yellow onion, diced
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
- 2 cups Carolina Gold or other medium-grain rice
- 3/4 cup dry white wine
- 8 cups vegetable broth
- 2 cups cooked Sea Island red or other field peas
- 2 cups blanched broccoli florets
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1/4 cup chopped Italian parsley
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Steps
Heat the olive oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the squash and onion, and cook, stirring frequently, until the onion is soft and translucent, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the garlic and thyme and cook, still stirring, until aromatic, about 1 minute. Add rice continue to stir until the rice is completely coated with the oil in the pan and has turned shiny and translucent, about 3 minutes.
Stir in the wine, bring to a simmer, and cook until it has been completely absorbed by the rice. Add 2 cups of the broth and cook, stirring occasionally, until the rice has absorbed nearly all of the liquid. Continue to add the broth, 2 cups at a time, until all of it has been used.
Cover, reduce the heat to medium low, and cook until rice is tender but still retains some texture, 10 to 15 minutes. Fold in the peas and broccoli and stir until heated through. Remove from the heat and stir in the butter and parsley; let the butter completely melt. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve.
