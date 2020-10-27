Serves: 6
Ingredients
- 1 (10-count) package hot dogs, sliced into 3/4-inch-thick rounds
- 8 strips applewood-smoked bacon
- 3 cups elbow macaroni
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 2 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed
- 2 teaspoons dry mustard
- 1 teaspoon hot sauce
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 4 cups grated sharp white cheddar cheese
- 2 cups frozen English peas, thawed
- Sriracha sauce (optional)
Steps
Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
Place the hot dogs on one prepared baking sheet and evenly spread the bacon out on the second baking sheet. Bake until the bacon is crisp and hot dogs are very deeply browned, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from the oven, cool to room temperature, and coarsely chop the bacon.
Meanwhile, in a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the macaroni until al dente. It should be cooked through, but still have some bite.
In a large saucepan, combine the cream, garlic, mustard, hot sauce, salt, nutmeg and pepper flakes. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, reduce the heat to medium-low and gently simmer, stirring occasionally, until the cream has thickened, about 15 minutes. Remove the garlic cloves.
Stir in the cheese, peas, chopped bacon, hot dogs and cooked macaroni. Continue to cook over medium-low, stirring constantly, until the cheese is melted and the mixture is creamy. Transfer to bowls and serve drizzled with Sriracha sauce, as desired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.