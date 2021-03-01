Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 6 large eggs
- 2/3 cup mayonnaise
- 1/3 cup chopped Italian parsley
- 2 tablespoons chopped chives
- 1 tablespoon gherkins or sour pickles, minced
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 3 slices aged country ham or prosciutto, very thinly sliced
Steps
In a medium saucepan, arrange the eggs in a single layer and cover with cold water by one inch. Bring the water to a boil then turn off the heat. Let the eggs to sit in the hot water for 8 minutes, then immediately transfer to a bowl of ice water. Let sit in the ice water for 5 minutes.
Peel the chilled eggs and slice in half lengthwise. Carefully scoop out the cooked yolks. Save the cooked whites for stuffing.
In a food processor, combine the yolks with the mayonnaise, parsley, chives, gherkins, salt and pepper. Purée until the mixture is completely smooth, about 1 minute. Transfer the yolk mixture to a piping bag fitted with a plain tip, or to a zipper-lock bag. (If using a zipper-lock bag, cut off one of the bottom corners.)
Pipe the filling into the empty egg whites and top each egg with a small piece of country ham. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and serve.
