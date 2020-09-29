Servers: 6
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 2 teaspoons curry powder
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon course ground mustard
- 4 cups cooked, peeled and diced sweet potatoes (about 2 large)
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup pecan pieces, lightly toasted
- 2 green onions, sliced
- Salt and pepper to taste
Steps
In a large bowl, combine mayonnaise, curry powder, brown sugar and mustard. Add sweet potatoes, dried cranberries, pecans and green onions. Season with salt and pepper. Chill overnight. Serve cold.
