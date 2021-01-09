Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons hot sauce
- 1 tablespoon light mayonnaise
- 1 cup panko bread crumbs
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1/4 cup light blue cheese dressing
Steps
In a shallow bowl or plate, whisk together the hot sauce and mayonnaise. Spread the panko out on a separate plate.
Coat the chicken with the hot sauce mixture and then dredge in the panko.
Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, add the chicken and cook until golden brown and cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes per side. Let the chicken rest for 5 minutes and then serve with the blue cheese dressing on the side.
