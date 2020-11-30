Serves: 4 quarts
Ingredients
- 1 yellow onion, thinly sliced
- 5 cloves fresh garlic, minced
- 2 bay leaves
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 2 (28-ounce) cans San Marzano tomatoes, crushed
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 (2 ounce) package fresh basil, leaves torn
- Kosher salt and black pepper
Steps
In a large pot, heat oil over medium heat, and cook onions in oil until completely soft and translucent. Add garlic, red pepper, and bay leaves, and cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.
Add tomatoes and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes. Add cream and basil, and simmer for 5 minutes, or until mixture has slightly thickened. Remove bay leaves.
Working in batches, puree in a blender (or use an immersion blender) until completely smooth. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper as desired. Serve.
