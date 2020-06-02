Serves: 4 to 6
Ingredients
- 4 cups diced seedless watermelon
- 2 cups diced cantaloupe
- 1 English cucumber, peeled, seeded and diced
- 8 ounces jumbo lump crab meat
- 1/2 red onion, cut into quarters and thinly sliced
- 1 (0.75-ounce) package basil, leaves torn into bite-sized pieces
- 2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- Juice of 2 limes
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 habanero pepper, seeded and minced Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Steps
In a large bowl, combine the watermelon, cantaloupe, cucumber, crab, red onion, and basil.
In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lime juice, honey and habanero. Season to taste with salt and pepper, then pour the dressing over the salad and toss to combine. Garnish with additional basil, if desired, and serve chilled.
