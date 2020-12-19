Serves: 4 to 6
Ingredients
- 8 large eggs
- 1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1/2 cup diced country ham
- 1 cup cooked broccoli florets, cut into small pieces
Steps
Heat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, cheeses, salt and pepper.
Melt the butter in a large cast iron or nonstick skillet over medium-low heat.
Add the country ham and broccoli, and cook, stirring, until heated through, about 3 minutes. Add the egg mixture to the pan and cook, stirring with a rubber spatula, until the bottom and sides have just set, about 5 minutes.
Transfer to the oven and bake until the center has set and the frittata has turned a light golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes.
Flip the frittata out onto a cutting board, cut into equal wedges and serve immediately.
