Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup yellow cornmeal
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 3/4 cup buttermilk
- 1/2 cup water
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil or bacon grease, plus more, as needed
Steps
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, cornmeal, baking powder and salt. In a second large bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, water, eggs and sugar. Add the buttermilk mixture into the flour and stir until just combined.
In a cast iron skillet, heat the oil over medium heat until just barely shimmering. Spoon 1/4 cup of the batter in the skillet, repeating with as much room as your skillet provides. Cook until you see bubbles form all over the surface of the cake. Flip the cake and continue cooking until soft and fluffy, and the center is completely cooked through. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining batter, adding more oil as needed.
Serve hot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.