Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 6 large eggs
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons yellow mustard
- 2 tablespoons capers, chopped
- 2 tablespoons gherkins or sour pickles, minced
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- Paprika, for serving
- Chopped fresh chives, for serving
Steps
In a medium saucepan, arrange the eggs in a single layer and cover with cold water by one inch. Bring the water to a boil then turn off the heat. Let the eggs to sit in the hot water for 8 minutes, then immediately transfer to a bowl of ice water. Let sit in the ice water for 5 minutes.
Peel the chilled eggs and slice in half lengthwise. Carefully scoop out the cooked yolks. Save the cooked whites for stuffing.
In a food processor, combine the yolks with the mayonnaise, mustard, capers, gherkins, salt, pepper and cayenne. Purée until the mixture is completely smooth, about 1 minute. Transfer the yolk mixture to a piping bag fitted with a plain tip, or to a zipper-lock bag. (If using a zipper-lock bag, cut off one of the bottom corners.)
Pipe the filling into the empty egg whites. Refrigerate for 30 minutes or until ready to serve.
Transfer the deviled eggs to a serving platter, sprinkle the paprika on top of the eggs and garnish with the chives. Serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.