Serves: 6-8
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 1 large sweet onion, thinly sliced
- 12 ounces Mexican chorizo, casings removed
- 1 (3- to 4-pound) cooked rotisserie chicken, skin removed
- 12 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, very finely minced
- 2 cups water
- 1 cup balsamic vinegar
- Kosher salt
- Flour or corn tortillas, for serving
- Crema, for serving
- Queso fresco, crumbled, for serving
- Cilantro leaves, picked, for serving
Steps
In a large Dutch oven, heat the oil over medium heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the onions and cook, stirring constantly, until the onions are sweet and caramelized. Add the chorizo, and stir, breaking up any large pieces with a wooden spoon, until the sausage is completely cooked through.
Add the chicken, garlic and chipotles in adobo, and cook until garlic is fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the water and vinegar and bring to a simmer. Continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until almost all of the liquid has evaporated. Season to taste with salt.
To assemble, spoon some of the tinga mixture on top of the tortillas. Drizzle with a spoonful of the crema and sprinkle with some of the queso fresco and cilantro leaves. Serve.
