Makes 24 squares
• 2 (8-ounce) packages refrigerated crescent rolls
• 1 (12-ounce) container whipped cream cheese
• 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
• 1 large egg, separated
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
• 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
• 1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans (optional)
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Line the bottom with 1 package of the crescent rolls and pinch the seams together.
In a mixing bowl, beat together the cream cheese, 1 cup sugar, egg yolk and vanilla. Spread the mixture over the dough in the pan. Carefully unroll the second package of crescent rolls over the filling. In a small bowl, whisk together the egg white and remaining 2 tablespoons sugar until foamy; brush over the top of the rolls. Sprinkle with the cinnamon and nuts, if desired.
Bake for 30 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove from oven and cool completely before cutting into squares. Serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.