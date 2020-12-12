Serves: 6
Ingredients
- 1 (4-pound) butternut squash, halved and seeded
- 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 onion, roughly chopped
- 6 cloves garlic, peeled
- 2 bay leaves and 2 sprigs thyme, tied together with kitchen twine
- 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1/4 cup sherry vinegar
Steps
Heat the oven to 400 degrees.
Using your hands, rub each squash half with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Season both halves with salt and pepper and tightly wrap each half in aluminum foil. Place directly on the center rack of the oven and roast until the squash is completely soft and caramelized, 45 to 60 minutes. Let cool slightly and scoop the flesh away from the skin with a spoon. Discard the skin.
In a large stockpot, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic and a generous pinch of salt, and cook until the onion is soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the herbs and nutmeg and cook for 30 seconds. Add the cooked squash, chicken broth, cream, maple syrup, sherry vinegar and another generous pinch of salt.
Return to a simmer, reduce the heat to low and cook until the flavors have melded, about 30 minutes. Using a tabletop or immersion blender, pureé the soup until completely smooth. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Serve hot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.