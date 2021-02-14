Serves: 6
Ingredients
- 2 (15-ounce) cans black-eyed peas, drained and rinsed
- 1 red bell pepper, seeded and finely chopped
- 1/2 cup drained roasted red peppers, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup chopped red onion
- 1/2 cup loosely packed chopped fresh cilantro or parsley
- 1 small tomato, diced
- 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 2 teaspoons brown mustard
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Steps
In a large bowl, gently stir together the black-eyed peas, red bell pepper, roasted red pepper, onion, cilantro and tomato.
In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, sugar, mustard, garlic, cumin and salt. Whisk in the olive oil and pour the dressing over the bean mixture. Mix well, cover and chill until ready to serve.
