Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup bourbon
- 1/2 cup fresh lime juice, plus 4 lime wedges, for serving
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 8 flour or corn tortillas
- 1 small onion, diced
- 1 small zucchini, cut into matchsticks (optional)
- 1 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 to 2 red jalapeños, thinly sliced (optional)
Steps
In a medium bowl, combine the bourbon, lime juice, honey, 1/4 cup of the olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper. Place the chicken breasts in a shallow baking pan and pour the marinade over them. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.
Remove the chicken from marinade, reserving liquid. Pat dry.
Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the chicken and cook, flipping once, until cooked through and golden brown, about 10 minutes per side.
When the chicken is nearly done, add the reserved marinade, bring to a rapid simmer and cook, spooning the liquid over the chicken, until reduced to a thickened sauce.
Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes. Slice into 1/2-inch strips and toss in the reduced sauce. Serve with the tortillas, onion, zucchini (if desired), cilantro, jalapeño (if desired) and lime wedges.
