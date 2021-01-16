EASY RECIPE: Blueberry muffins

Serves: 8
Ingredients
- 4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 4 large eggs
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 1/3 cup sour cream
- 1 pint blueberries
Steps
Heat the oven to 325 degrees. Grease a muffin pan with nonstick oil spray.
In a large bowl, mix together the flour and salt. Sift in the baking powder and soda, and stir to combine.
In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the eggs on medium-high until pale and slightly fluffy. With the mixer running, slowly beat in the sugar, followed by the butter.
Reduce the speed to low and gradually add in the dry ingredients and mix until just combined, without overworking.
Using a spatula, fold in the sour cream, followed by the blueberries.
Transfer the batter to the prepared pan, filling each well in the muffin tin three-quarters of the way. Bake until a toothpick comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Let cool slightly, then serve.
