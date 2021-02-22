Serves: 10
Ingredients
- 12 ounces ground beef
- 1 cup finely diced onions
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic
- 1 to 1 1/2 tablespoons chili powder, or to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon white pepper
- Pinch cayenne pepper
- 2 (28-ounce) cans diced or crushed tomatoes
- 1 (15-ounce) can dark red kidney beans, rinsed and drained
- 8 ounces smoked andouille sausage, sliced into 1/4-inch rounds
- 1 green bell pepper, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
Steps
In a heavy bottomed pot, place the ground beef and break up the meat with a wooden spoon, scattering it across the entire pot. Cover with onion, garlic, chili powder, black pepper, white pepper and cayenne. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until the meat is browned and onions are translucent. Do not let the onions or garlic brown.
While the beef is cooking, heat the tomatoes in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the beans and sausage. When the beef is fully cooked, add the tomato mixture to the meat and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally to prevent scorching, for about 2 1/2 hours. Do not let it boil and do not cover the pot.
Add the green peppers to the chili and cook for another 30 minutes on low heat. This is important to keep the peppers crisp and not add a cooked pepper flavor to the chili. Serve hot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.