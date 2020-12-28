Serves: 2 to 4
Ingredients
- 2 freshly caught whole trout
- Coconut oil
- 1 onion, peeled and sliced into rounds
- 1 lemon, sliced into rounds
- 1/4 teaspoon dried dill
- 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons water
Steps
The first step if you have freshly caught trout is to gut it. Don’t fillet the trout. Leave the head and tail intact, removing only the guts.
Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Coat the bottom of the pan with the coconut oil. Other oils can be used, but I prefer coconut.
Stuff the inside of the trout with the onion, lemon, dill and thyme and place into the pan. Take some melted coconut oil and lightly cover the top of the trout to help crisp the skin. Before putting in the oven, cover the outside of the trout in your desired amount of pepper.
Bake the fish for 10 minutes. Add the 2 tablespoons of water to the dish and continue to bake for another 8 to 10 minutes.
After this, you should have a delicious, flaky trout dinner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.