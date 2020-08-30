Serves: 8
Ingredients
- 3 strips bacon, diced
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 apple, such as Granny Smith, diced
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 (8-ounce) wheel Brie cheese
- Toasted and sliced baguette, crackers and/or apple slices, for serving
Steps
Heat the oven to 325 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a medium skillet, cook the bacon over medium heat until brown and crisp, about 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate. Pour the rendered bacon fat into a bowl and save for another use.
Melt the butter in the now-empty skillet over medium heat. When the butter is foamy, add the apples and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Stir in the brown sugar, cinnamon and salt, and continue to cook until the apples are tender, about 2 more minutes. Remove from the heat.
Slice the rind off the top of the Brie and place on the prepared baking sheet. Bake until the cheese is very soft, 8 to 10 minutes.
Slide the baked Brie onto a serving dish and top with the apple mixture, followed by the bacon. Surround with baguette slices, crackers and/or apples, and serve immediately.
