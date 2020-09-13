Serves: 6
Ingredients
- 2 pounds ground beef
- 1 pound ground pork
- 1 small yellow onion, grated
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup barbecue sauce, plus more for serving
- 1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
- 2 large eggs
- 2 tablespoons kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
- 12 strips bacon
- 4 russet potatoes, cut into wedges
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
Steps
Heat the oven to 400 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, combine ground beef, pork, onion, garlic, cheese, barbecue sauce, bread crumbs, eggs, 4 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon black pepper. Mix to combine but be careful not to overwork.
On a baking sheet, arrange bacon into six separate “criss-crosses.” Divide meat mixture into six equal portions and form into small loaves. Place each loaf on a bacon “X” and wrap the bacon around each one.
In a separate mixing bowl, toss potato wedges with remaining salt, pepper and smoked paprika. Place potatoes in any available space on the baking sheet and bake until potatoes are lightly browned and meatloaf shows an internal temperature of 155 degrees on an instant read thermometer. Remove from the oven and divide meat loaf and potatoes among serving plates. Serve with additional barbecue sauce if desired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.