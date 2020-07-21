Serves: 12
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 pound applewood-smoked bacon, diced
- 1 yellow onion, diced
- 3 stalks celery, diced
- 5 cloves garlic, minced
- 8 cups crumbled cornbread (see note)
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 4 cups chicken or turkey stock, plus more if needed (see note)
- 6 large eggs
- 1/2 cup chopped Italian parsley
Steps
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Spread the bacon across the bottom of a large cast iron skillet, place over medium-low heat, and slowly cook the bacon, stirring frequently, until it has crisped and the fat has rendered out, 8 to 10 minutes.
Increase the heat to medium, add the onion and celery, and cook until the vegetables are soft, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until aromatic, about 1 minute. Stir in the crumbled cornbread and cook, stirring, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat.
In a large bowl, beat the eggs until smooth. Whisk in the chicken stock and parsley. Fold into the cornbread mixture in the skillet until evenly combined. Bake until the dressing is set and golden brown, about 45 minutes. Let sit for 5 minutes before serving.
