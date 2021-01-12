Serves: 12
Ingredients
- 2 cups self-rising flour
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2/3 cup buttermilk
- 2/3 cup sour cream
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1/2 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese
- 1/4 cup cooked chopped bacon
- 3 tablespoons chopped scallions
Steps
Heat the oven to 450 degrees. Spray a baking sheet generously with nonstick oil spray.
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar and salt. Whisk in the buttermilk, sour cream and oil.
Fold in the cheese, bacon and scallions. Use a large spoon to drop spoonfuls of dough onto the prepared baking sheet, leaving 2 inches of space between each biscuit.
Bake until risen and golden brown, about 15 minutes.
