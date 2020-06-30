Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 4 (6-inch) corn tortillas
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/4 small white onion, finely diced
- 1 jalapeño pepper, half of the seeds removed, diced
- 2 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 6 large eggs, beaten
- 1 cup grated Monterey Jack cheese
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 8 (6-inch) flour tortillas
- Fresh cilantro, for serving
- Lime wedges, for serving
Steps
In a medium skillet, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. When the oil begins to shimmer, add the tortillas, one at a time, and cook until lightly browned and crisp. Flip and cook for 1 minute longer. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Immediately season with salt. Repeat with the remaining tortillas, then break into large pieces.
In a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. When the oil is hot, add the onions and peppers, and cook until the vegetables are soft and the onions are translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes and garlic and cook stirring frequently, until the tomatoes have given off their juice and turned into a loose pulp.
Stir in the eggs and continue to cook, still stirring constantly, until soft curds have formed, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the cheese and fried tortillas, and continue cooking until the cheese has melted and eggs are fully cooked. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Divide the migas between the flour tortillas and serve with fresh cilantro and lime wedges.
