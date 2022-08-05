Nutritious foods support a strong immune system, which can help individuals avoid a number of illnesses. The colors of fruits and vegetables often indicate which nutrients are within them. For example, the bright orange color of fruits like peaches and apricots advertises that they are sources beta-carotene, an important antioxidant.
Smoothies and frozen drinks can complement healthy eating plans, as they involve whipping up a few ingredients for something refreshing and filling. Smoothies are a favorite of adults and kids alike. This recipe for an “Apricot Peach Smoothie” from “Super Smoothies” (Crestline) by Ellen Brown is supercharged with beta-carotene, vitamin A, vitamin B6, vitamin C, and vitamin E. It’s a perfect smoothie for summertime.
Apricot Peach Smoothie
Makes 4 1-cup servings
1 cup chilled apricot nectar
1⁄2 cup silken tofu
1⁄2 cup unsulfured dried apricots
1½ cups peach slices, frozen
1⁄2 cup vanilla frozen yogurt
4 peach wedges for garnish, optional
Combine apricot nectar, tofu and dried apricots in a blender or smoothie maker. Blend on high speed for 45 seconds, or until mixture is pureed and smooth. Add peach slices and frozen yogurt, and blend on high speed again until mixture is smooth. Serve immediately, garnished with peach wedges, if desired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.