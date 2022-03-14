Dish up homemade pizza this Pi Day or just about any time

...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
southeast at 5 to 10 mph with occasional gusts to 15 mph possible.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Pizza is beloved across the globe. The National Association of Pizza Operators estimates that 350 slices of pizza are consumed every second in the United States. In addition, 93 percent of Americans eat pizza at least once a month, says a Mintel survey.
When it comes to pizza toppings, some may argue that plain cheese is best, but pepperoni is a crowd favorite. A Harris Poll® from 2016 found that pepperoni was the most popular topping, followed by sausage. Pepperoni pizza is spicy enough to add some kick to every slice. And while it’s easy to order a pie from the nearest pizza shop, it’s just as simple to whip up pepperoni pizza on a whim right at home with a quick recipe like this one, courtesy of the Pillsbury™ Kitchens.
Pepperoni Pizza
Serves 4
Cornmeal
1 13.8-ounce can Pillsbury™ refrigerated classic pizza crust or 1 11-ounce can Pillsbury™
refrigerated thin pizza crust
1 8-ounce can pizza sauce
1⁄2 cup sliced pepperoni
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
If using classic crust: Heat oven to 425 F. Sprinkle cornmeal on 12-inch square pizza stone. Unroll dough on pizza stone. Starting at center, press dough into 12-inch square, forming 1⁄2-inch rim. If using thin crust: Heat oven to 400 F. Spray or grease 15x10-inch or larger dark or nonstick cookie sheet. Sprinkle cornmeal on cookie sheet. Unroll dough on cookie sheet. Starting at center, press dough into 15x10-inch rectangle.
Spread pizza sauce over crust to within 1⁄2 inch of edges. Top with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
Bake classic crust 14 to 18 minutes, thin crust 8 to 12 minutes, or until crust is golden brown. Cut into 4 servings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.