Dinner on a dime: Sticky Ginger Soy Chicken

- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 3 Tbsp low-sodium soy sauce 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 tsp ground ginger Pepper
- 1 1/2 Tbsp vegetable oil, divided 8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs (about 1 3⁄4 lb)
- 2 green onions, sliced
- 1 tsp sesame seeds
1. To make the marinade, mix brown sugar, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, pepper and 1 Tbsp oil. Place chicken in a shallow bowl. Pour marinade over chicken; turn to coat. Cover and marinate at least 30 minutes or up to a day (refrigerated).
2. Heat Tbsp oil in a large skillet over medium. Add half the chicken pieces; cook until well browned on each side and cooked through (no pink when you cut in the middle). Remove to a clean plate; repeat with rest of chicken.
3. Pour leftover marinade into pan and bring it to a boil. Continue boiling and whisking until it reduces to a thick glaze. Turn heat off, add chicken back to pan and spoon glaze over top. Sprinkle with green onions and sesame seeds.
Serves 4
