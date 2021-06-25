Offers go here

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Delectably sweet dessert: Homemade Whoopie Pies

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
FFES-WHOOPIE-PIES-ORIGINAL1.jpg

(Culinary.net) If you’re looking for an easy dessert, this Whoopie Pie recipe is the perfect way to cap off weeknight meals.

Find more dessert recipes at Culinary.net.

Whoopie Pies

  • 1 box spice cake mix
  • 1½ cups apple butter
  • 1/2 cup canola oil
  • 2 eggs
  • 8 ounces cream cheese
  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • 3 cups powdered sugar
  • 2 tablespoons milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla

Heat oven to 350 F.

Line baking sheet with parchment paper.

In large bowl, whisk spice cake mix, apple butter, oil and eggs.

With ice cream scoop or large tablespoon, spoon batter into rounded heaps, about 2-3 inches in diameter, onto parchment paper. Space spooned batter 2 inches apart.

Bake 14 minutes. Let cool.

In large bowl, beat cream cheese, butter and powdered sugar until smooth. Add milk and vanilla; beat until blended.

Frost flat sides of pie halves and place halves together.

Refrigerate and store in sealed container.

