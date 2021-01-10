Dairy is enjoyed in its many forms for the creamy, rich texture it can provide to various dishes. This Latin/Creole-inspired dish makes use of dairy’s tangy, decadent side by employing a silky cream sauce that tops the meal as well as a sprinkling of queso fresco that adds a little extra appeal.
This recipe for “Crawfish Enchiladas With Creole Cream Sauce” courtesy of “Jon Bonwell’s Texas Favorites” (Gibbs Smith) is the perfect treat to whip up on a weekday and add some spice and flavor to your typical routine. This recipe easily can be swapped out for other Mexican favorites.
Crawfish Enchiladas With Creole Cream Sauce
Serves 10
Creole Cream Sauce
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 1 yellow onion, diced
- 4 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 green bell pepper, diced
- 1⁄2 fresh jalapeño
- 1 rib celery, diced
- 1⁄2 carrot, peeled and diced
- 3 tablespoons creole seasoning rub
- 2 cups chicken stock
- 2 cups canned chopped tomatoes
- 1 cup heavy cream
Crawfish filling
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 small shallots, minced
- 1 poblano pepper, seeded and diced
- 2 pounds crawfish tail meat
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 2 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- Juice of 1 lime
Tortillas
- 1⁄3 cup vegetable oil for frying
- 20 corn tortillas
- 10 ounces queso fresco, grated
For the creole cream sauce: In a large saucepan, melt the butter and add in the flour to form a roux. Stir constantly, cooking the roux over medium-high until it becomes a dark caramel color. Add in the onion, garlic, peppers, celery, and carrot and cook for 2 minutes. Season with the creole spices, then whisk while adding in the chicken stock to avoid lumps. Add the tomatoes and simmer together for 15 minutes, then purée with a stick blender. Stir in the heavy cream and simmer for an additional 2 minutes.
For the crawfish filling: In a large sauté pan, melt the butter and sauté the shallots, pepper and crawfish tails for 3 minutes; season with salt. Add the tomatoes, cilantro and lime juice, then remove from the heat.
To assemble the enchiladas: In a separate pan, heat the oil and fry the tortillas one at a time for 5 to 6 seconds on each side, just until soft. Drain on paper towels, then fill with the crawfish mixture and roll. Line up the enchiladas in a 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Once the enchiladas are all rolled, pour some of the creole cream sauce over the entire pan, enough to cover the tortillas, and generously sprinkle with grated queso fresco. Bake at 400 F for 2 to 3 minutes, just until the cheese is melted. Serve the enchiladas family style with the remaining sauce on the side.
