Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.

* Through late Wednesday night.

* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals
of three to five inches are forecast across the watch area.
Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially across the
higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There is potential for
localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and  creeks,
given the wet ground and normal to above normal streamflows across
the watch area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Crustless pumpkin pie a treat for those with gluten intolerance

Crustless Pumpkin Pie

Crustless Libby’s® Famous Pumpkin Pie

 Photo credit: Metro Creative

The holiday season is a popular time to entertain. Food is often a focal point of holiday season entertaining.

Individuals who navigate food allergies or intolerances may shy away from certain celebrations out of fear that a nibble of this or a bite of that may trigger an allergic response. In such instances, concern about ingredients can cast a pall over normally festive occasions.

Those with Celiac disease or gluten intolerances must be mindful of the foods they consume. Meals or desserts containing gluten, a protein found in grains like wheat, semolina, rye, barley, graham, spelt, farina, and more, can trigger intestinal distress and other symptoms. With delicious pies, cakes and cookies on the holiday serving table, gluten is likely to make an appearance. However, with careful planning, people who cannot stomach foods that contain gluten can still indulge in their favorite holiday flavors.

“Crustless Libby’s® Famous Pumpkin Pie” is a variation on traditional pumpkin pie served at Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings. Without the crust, individuals who avoid gluten can still dive into that pumpkin-and-spice combination that’s so popular around the holiday season. Enjoy this recipe, courtesy of Libby’s® Pumpkin.

Crustless Libby’s® Famous Pumpkin Pie

Makes 8 servings

  • 3⁄4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon salt
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 can (15 ounces) Libby’s® 100% Pure Pumpkin
  • 1 can (12 fluid ounces) Nestlé® Carnation Evaporated Milk
  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • Whipped cream (optional)

1. Preheat oven as directed below. Glass baking dishes without crust require a cooler oven, and in most cases, a longer baking time.

2. Spray baking dish with nonstick cooking spray or lightly grease bottom of baking pan or baking dish.

3. Mix sugar, cinnamon, salt, ginger and cloves in a small bowl. Beat eggs in a large bowl. Stir in pumpkin and sugar-spice mixture. Gradually stir in evaporated milk.

4. Bake as directed below or until a knife inserted near center comes out clean.

5. Cool on wire rack for 2 hours. Serve immediately or refrigerate.

Cooking times

9-inch-round glass pie dish: 325 F; bake for 55 to 60 minutes

10-inch-round glass pie dish: 325 F; bake for 45 to 50 minutes

8-inch-round cake pan: 350 F; bake for 45 to 50 minutes

9-inch-round cake pan: 350 F; bake for 35 to 40 minutes

8-inch-square baking pan: 350 F; bake for 45 to 50 minutes

8-inch-square glass baking dish: 325 F; 50 to 60 minutes

9-inch-square baking dish: 350 F; bake for 35 to 40 minutes

11x7-inch glass baking dish: 325 F; bake for 45 to 50 minutes

13x9-inch baking pan: 350 F; bake for 35 to 40 minutes

13x9-inch glass baking dish: 325 F; bake for 40 to 45 minutes

