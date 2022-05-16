Preparing weeknight meals can be tricky, as busy men and women may want to save money and cook their own healthy foods but have little time to do so consistently. But healthy, homecooked meals need not take much time to prepare. The following low-calorie recipe for “Crab Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes” from “Weightwatchers: Cook It Fast” (St. Martin’s Griffin) can be whipped up in 20 minutes, making it an ideal meal for time-strapped men and women who want homecooked meals without all the work that goes into more complex recipes.
Crab Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes
Serves 2
1⁄3 cup orzo
2 large tomatoes
1 cup crabmeat, picked over for pieces of shell
1⁄3 cup chopped black or green olives
2 tablespoons crumbled reduced-fat feta cheese
2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar
1⁄8 teaspoon salt
1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper
1. Cook orzo according to package directions, omitting salt if desired. Drain and rinse under cold water; drain again.
2. Meanwhile, cut thin slice off tops of tomatoes; reserve tops. Using spoon, carefully scoop out seeds and pulp; reserve for another use.
3. Gently toss together crabmeat, olives, feta, dill, vinegar, salt, and pepper in medium bowl. Spoon crabmeat mixture evenly into tomato shells and cover with reserved tomato tops.
Cook’s note: Scoop the seeds and pulp from the tomatoes into a storage container. Cover and freeze up to 4 months and toss them into a soup or stew.
