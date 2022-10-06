 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cooler weather means cozy family food

  • Updated

(Family Features) After families across the country began cooking more at home during the pandemic, that trend has continued as loved ones seek comfort in the kitchen in the form of their favorite recipes and time spent together.

In fact, according to the "Hunter Food News Study," cooking continues to change as more Americans come together at the dining table with recipe usage up 21% and dinners cooked from scratch up 14%. Around half (54%) of Americans are cooking more than they were before the pandemic, and 35% said they "enjoy cooking now more than ever," according to "Harvard Business Review."

16405_A.jpg

Plant-Based Meatloaf Sandwiches
16405_B.jpg

Chicken Souse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred