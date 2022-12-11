Though it might not have as many devotees as holiday cookies, fruitcake is a must-have for many during the holiday season. This recipe for “Fruitcake” from Jeanne Sauvage’s “Gluten-Free Baking For the Holidays” (Chronicle Books) can help holiday celebrants ensure the holiday tradition of baking fruitcake continues this holiday season.
1⁄2 cup candied orange and/or lemon peel, finely chopped
1⁄3 cup candied or dried cherries, finely chopped
2⁄3 cup candied or preserved ginger, finely chopped
Grated zest and juice of 1 large lemon
Grated zest and juice of 1 large orange
1 tablespoon orange or tangerine marmalade
1 tablespoon apricot jam
1 cup applesauce
2 tablespoons brandy, sweet sherry or apple juice
1 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature, plus more for greasing
3 cups Jeanne’s Gluten-Free All-Purpose Flour (see below)
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
1 teaspoon ground allspice
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 cup packed dark brown sugar
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
4 extra-large eggs, at room temperature
2 tablespoons brandy, rum, whiskey, sweet sherry, or apple juice, or as needed
The day before you bake the cake, prepare the macerated fruit. Place the raisins, prunes, dates, and figs in a large bowl. Add the citrus peel, cherries, ginger, lemon zest and juice, and orange zest and juice. Add the marmalade, jam, applesauce, and brandy and stir to combine. Cover the bowl and let stand overnight at room temperature so that the fruits soak up the liquid and the flavors meld. The mixture can macerate in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
Preheat the oven to 325 F. If the fruit has been in the refrigerator, bring it to room temperature. Grease the bottom and sides of a 91⁄2- or 10-inch springform pan with butter. Line the bottom with three layers of parchment paper and the sides with one layer of parchment. The batter will be very sticky.
In a medium bowl, mix together the flour, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and baking powder.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the brown sugar and beat for 1 minute. Reduce the speed to low, add the vanilla, and beat until combined. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition. Then beat for 1 minute longer. Add the flour mixture and beat until just combined. Add the macerated fruit and, with a large wooden spoon, combine with the batter. This requires a bit of strength. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan.
Bake for 2 hours, then reduce the oven temperature to 300 F and bake until a toothpick inserted into the middle of the cake comes out clean, about 2 hours. If the cake browns too quickly, you might want to tent it with aluminum foil for the last 2 hours so it doesn’t burn.
Remove the cake from the oven and, while it is still hot, pierce it all over with a skewer. Pour the brandy over the top. Place the pan on a wire rack and let the cake cool completely.
Remove the sides from the pan and peel the parchment paper from the sides and bottom of the cake. Wrap the cake in waxed paper and place it in an airtight container or wrap it in a few layers of plastic wrap. Leave the cake at room temperature for 3 to 5 days to allow the flavors to meld. If you used alcohol, you may store the cake in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.
Once the cake is sliced, store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.
Jeanne’s Gluten-Free All-Purpose Flour
Makes 4½ cups
1¼ cups brown rice flour
1¼ cups white rice flour
1 cup sweet rice flour
1 cup tapioca flour
Scant 2 teaspoons xanthan gum
In a large bowl, whisk together the brown and white rice flours, sweet rice flour, tapioca flour, and xanthan gum thoroughly. Transfer the mix to an airtight container. Store in a cool, dark place for up to 6 weeks or in the refrigerator for up to 4 months.