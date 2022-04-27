...BORDERLINE HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE
EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 15-25 percent are expected for 4 or more
hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be light and
generally northeasterly around 5 to 10 MPH.
With limited rainfall yesterday and rapidly drying conditions
this afternoon quickly lowering finer fuel moisture, high fire
danger conditions will be possible from approximately 11 AM
through 8 PM this evening.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, please use
caution.
The Cloudberry Sunjoy is a combination of cloudberry and cherry blossom flavors added to a mix of lemonade and sweetened ice tea.
Start your mornings off with a kick — Chick-fil-A is bringing back the Spicy Chicken Biscuit to its breakfast menu.
The Atlanta-based chain reintroduced the biscuit sandwich to select locations on Monday, six years after it was removed from the menu. The sandwich features a breakfast portion of the chain’s spicy chicken breast served on a homemade buttermilk biscuit.
“We’ve got good news for you! As of 2022, the Spicy Chicken Biscuit offering has expanded to over 1,100 Chick-fil-A restaurants across the country. To find out if the Spicy Chicken Biscuit is available at a Chick-fil-A near you, check the Chick-fil-A App or your local restaurant,” the restaurant wrote on its website.
Yum! Cloudberry sunjoy. This is exactly what I needed after a walk around the neighborhood. If you have the chick-fil-a app, you should have a reward for a free one 🤪 pic.twitter.com/rs3aMgHeIm
The Cloudberry Sunjoy — a combination of cloudberry and cherry blossom flavors added to a mix of lemonade and sweetened ice tea — has also been added to Chick-fil-A’s menu.
The company operates over 250 restaurants in Georgia, the most recent of which opened last week in Locust Grove.
EDITOR'S NOTE - Publication of this story is made possible through a partnership with the AJC and FRESH TAKE Georgia, a digital news service focusing on issues of statewide, regional or national interest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.