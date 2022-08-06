Celebrate National Mustard Day with a mustard-flavored donut

Mustard is on the menu for breakfast this Saturday.
Condiment brand French's has launched a limited-edition donut covered in -- you guessed it -- mustard-flavored icing to celebrate National Mustard Day.
The Frankenfood creations were born from an unexpected partnership between French's and New York City bakery Dough Doughnuts, according to a news release shared with CNN.
"This year, we're excited to collaborate with Dough and introduce French's Mustard Donuts, adding our Classic Yellow Mustard to morning routines," Jill Pratt, chief marketing officer at French's parent company McCormick, said in the release.
"We are as committed as ever to showing off new and exciting ways to enjoy this fan favorite condiment and cannot wait to reinvent breakfast this year," she said.
Open-minded gourmands can try out the tangy donuts for free at any of Dough's six NYC locations on Saturday "while supplies last."
And mustard fans who can't make it to New York can order a free box of two donuts for delivery from Dough's website on Saturday at noon.
Home cooks can also find out if mustard complements donuts as much as it does hot dogs with French's make-at-home mustard donut recipe.
French's is no stranger to culinary innovation that blurs the sacred boundaries between sweet and savory. Earlier this year, the brand debuted ketchup-flavored popsicles in Canada.
And in 2019, they released limited-edition, mustard-flavored ice cream for National Mustard Day.
